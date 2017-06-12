Sensex Falls Over 150 Points; IT, Banking Stocks Under Pressure

Mumbai: The Sensex picked up cues from a lacklustre Asia as it stumbled 156 points today in the beginning of the week after investors started to take profit ahead of key IIP and inflation numbers due later in the day.
Asian shares traded in the negative territory after polls in the UK threw up a hung Parliament and markets await the results of the first round of France's parliamentary elections.
The 30-share index plunged by 155.91 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 31,106.15.
A depreciating rupee against the dollar weighed, traders said.
While Japan's Nikkei was down 0.36 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.02 per cent in early trade today. China's main Shanghai Composite was also down by 0.24 per cent.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement