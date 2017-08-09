Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Slips Below 32,000-Mark On Weak Global Cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped below the 32,000-mark by plunging over 158 points in early trade today due to sustained selling pressure from investors amid weak global cues.
Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 31,855.89 with sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 2 per cent.
The gauge had lost 311.22 points in the previous two sessions.
