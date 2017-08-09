NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Slips Below 32,000-Mark On Weak Global Cues

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 31,855.89.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 09, 2017 10:43 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank were among major losers in Nifty.
Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank were among major losers in Nifty.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped below the 32,000-mark by plunging over 158 points in early trade today due to sustained selling pressure from investors amid weak global cues.

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 31,855.89 with sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 2 per cent.

The gauge had lost 311.22 points in the previous two sessions.



The 50-share NSE Nifty also dropped by 44.95 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,933.60 in early trade today.

Brokers said continued selling by participants on muted earnings by some corporates and a weak trend in other Asian markets following weak Wall Street numbers on worries over tensions between the US and North Korea dampened sentiment.

Major losers were Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Lupin and L&T, falling up to 2.73 per cent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.28 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.66 per cent in early trade today.

Shanghai Composite Index too was down 0.21 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.15 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 09, 2017 10:43 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ HDIL Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week Low, Plunges 44% In Four Sessions
Sensexniftyglobal market

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.