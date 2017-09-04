Sensex Falls Over 300 Points On North Korea Tensions

Indian shares fell on Monday in line with Asian markets, heading for their first session of fall in four, as North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted investors to seek refuge in safe havens such as gold.
North Korea on Sunday conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of the regime's stand-off with the United States and its allies.
Japan's Nikkei closed about 1 percent lower, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.8 percent.
