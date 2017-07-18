NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Falls Over 350 Points; Cigarette Tax Hike Singes ITC

Consumer staple stocks accounted for nearly two-third of the losses on the Nifty, with Nifty FMCG index posting its biggest intraday percentage fall ever.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 18, 2017 14:59 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty fell on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as the country's biggest cigarette maker and index heavyweight ITC Ltd plunged after the government increased tax on cigarettes.

Tax on cigarettes were raised on Monday, resulting in an increase of as much as Rs 792 rupees for every 1,000 cigarettes. The new rate will be effective from Tuesday.

"Market opened on a lower note due to impact of cigarette cess announcement on ITC. Having opened lower, it suggests that bargain hunting trickled in and attracted good buying (in broader markets)," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The broader NSE Nifty was 0.92 percent or 92 points lower at 9,824.30 as of 2:56 pm, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.12 percent or 361 points to 31,713.

Stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd were 1 percent and 1.5 percent higher respectively, after declining for the last two sessions.

Shares in ITC Ltd fell as much as 15 percent, posting their biggest intraday percentage fall since October 2012 and accounting for more than half of the losses on the indexes.

Shares of other cigarette makers such as Godfrey Phillips India Ltd also slipped over 10 percent to their lowest in nearly three months.

Meanwhile, cement maker ACC Ltd hit a record high, rising as much as 3.5 percent, after it posted about 33 percent growth in June-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' estimates.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 18, 2017 14:59 (IST)
