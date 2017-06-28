NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Sensex Flat As Valuation Worries Hit Sentiment; Banks Fall

Indian shares recently started showing signs of fatigue after an extended record-setting run raised worries over near-term valuations.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 28, 2017 12:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sensex Flat As Valuation Worries Hit Sentiment; Banks Fall
The NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday as weakness in lenders on worries about provisioning for defaulted loans continued, while concerns of bloated valuations following a record-setting rally dampened risk appetite.

The Nifty PSU Bank index slid as much as 1.7 percent to its lowest in three months, a day after a news report said the central bank has ordered lenders to raise their provisioning against loans undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Indian shares recently started showing signs of fatigue after an extended record-setting run raised worries over near-term valuations.

The Nifty is up 16.2 percent this year so far. It last hit a record high on June 6.

"Markets are in a state of limbo," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services.

Tuesday's weakness has not gone away as there are concerns that valuations are pretty expensive, he added.

The broader Nifty was up 0.01 percent at 9,512.40 as of 12:46 pm, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.05 percent lower at 30,943.24.

State Bank of India declined as much as 2.1 percent. It had fallen 3.2 percent on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell as much as 2.5 percent, its biggest intraday percentage loss in three months, and was the biggest drag on both the Nifty and the Sensex. The stock had risen 32.8 percent this year as of Tuesday's close.

However, oil refiners gained as crude traded marginally lower after a report of rising U.S. inventories underscored concerns that a three-year supply glut is far from over.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd climbed as much as 2.4 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gained as much as 2.1 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 28, 2017 12:47 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RIL's Mukesh Ambani Keeps Annual Salary Unchanged At Rs 15 Crore
SensexStock marketsNiftyBSENSE

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.