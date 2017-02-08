Sensex Flat, Nifty Holds 8,750 Ahead Of RBI Policy Announcement
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 08, 2017 09:36 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note in trades on Wednesday ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement which is due to come out in the afternoon. Analysts say that the stock markets are likely to tread with caution in today's session and market participants would closely watch out for Reserve Bank of India's policy decision. Falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget might propel the Reserve Bank of India to cut the key repo or lending rate today, according to a Reuters poll of economists. But most of the analysts say that the decision will be a close call for the RBI and some say that the central bank will shift the rate cut to April.
As of 9:21 a.m., the Sensex was up 27 points or 0.1 per cent at 28,363 and Nifty was at 8,779, up 10 points or 0.12 per cent.
Rate sensitive banking shares were trading on a flat note with Nifty Bank index up 0.02 per cent. While, auto and real estate shares were witnessing muted buying interest and the indices were up 0.3 and 0.7 per cent each respectively.
Metal shares were witnessing good buying interest led by Hindalco after its US subsidiary Novelis reported a two-fold jump in its net profit which came in at $67 million. Novelis comprises of 52 per cent of Hindalco Group's EBITDA or earnings before income, tax, depreciation an ammortization.
On the other hand, minor selling pressure was seen in IT and FMCG shares.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 33 were advancing while 18 were declining.
Tata Steel was among the top Nifty gainers, up 2 per cent at Rs 482 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs. 232 crore ($34.4 million) in its fiscal third quarter on higher sales.
The steelmaker, which also has operations in Europe, had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs. 2,748 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Cipla, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India, Ambuja Cements and ONGC were also among the gainers.
On the other hand, ITC, Aurobindo Pharma, Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.
The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices with BSE mid-cap index up 0.5 per cent and small-cap index up 0.31 per cent.