Sensex Gains 155 Points, Nifty Settles Above 8,100

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday after trading in a narrow range for most part of the day. The Sensex ended 155 points higher, while the Nifty50 index settled above the psychological level of 8,100 amid buying in auto, energy, metal and IT stocks.



After a flat session on Wednesday, he BSE Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Thursday and remained range bound for most part of the day tracking muted trade across Asian shares. However, during the last hour of trade both the benchmark indices moved higher as traders rushed to rollover their December series contracts.



Auto and energy stocks led gains on Thursday with Eicher Motors, Tata Motors DVR, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki rising over 2 per cent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Energy, the auto and energy sub-indices of NSE ended 1.42 and 1.54 per cent higher respectively.

Among Nifty stocks, Grasim Industries was the top gainer, rising 3.95 per cent to Rs 843.15 followed by Yes Bank and BPCL, which added over 3 per cent each.Meanwhile, Adani Ports was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.64 per cent followed by Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.Out of the 51 shares in Nifty, 41 stocks ended higher, while 10 stocks ended lower.Finally the Nifty closed 68.75 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 8,103.60 and the BSE Sensex settled 155.47 points higher at 26,366.15.Buying was also visible in midcap and smallcap shares. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices ended 1.19 and 1.11 per cent higher.