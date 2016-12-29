Sensex Gains 155 Points, Nifty Settles Above 8,100

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday after trading in a narrow range for most part of the day. The Sensex ended 155 points higher, while the Nifty50 index settled above the psychological level of 8,100 amid buying in auto, energy, metal and IT stocks.
After a flat session on Wednesday, he BSE Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Thursday and remained range bound for most part of the day tracking muted trade across Asian shares. However, during the last hour of trade both the benchmark indices moved higher as traders rushed to rollover their December series contracts.
Auto and energy stocks led gains on Thursday with Eicher Motors, Tata Motors DVR, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki rising over 2 per cent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Energy, the auto and energy sub-indices of NSE ended 1.42 and 1.54 per cent higher respectively.
