Sensex Gains For Sixth Day, Ends 56 Points Higher; Banks, Pharma Rise
Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday as gains in private banks and pharma stocks offset losses in metal and IT counters.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: September 14, 2017 16:12 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday as gains in private banks and pharma stocks offset losses in metal and IT counters.
The Sensex gained for a sixth straight session, ending 0.17 per cent higher at 32,241.93.
The Nifty ended 0.07 per cent up at 10,086.60.
Wipro was down 4.21 per cent as it went ex-dividend.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Story first published on
: September 14, 2017 16:12 (IST)
Sensex
