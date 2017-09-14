NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Gains For Sixth Day, Ends 56 Points Higher; Banks, Pharma Rise

Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday as gains in private banks and pharma stocks offset losses in metal and IT counters.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: September 14, 2017 16:12 (IST)
The Sensex gained for a sixth straight session, ending 0.17 per cent higher at 32,241.93.

The Nifty ended 0.07 per cent up at 10,086.60.

Wipro was down 4.21 per cent as it went ex-dividend.

Story first published on: September 14, 2017 16:12 (IST)
