Sensex Gains For the Second Day, Nifty Settles Above 9,100

Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session as lenders such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda rallied after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would soon announce new measures to tackle non-performing assets (NPAs). The government and the Reserve Bank of India would announce the measures in "a couple of days", Mr Jaitley said at an event.



Lenders also got a boost from good demand for Yes Bank's up to $750 million share sale announced on Thursday. But broader sentiment remained cautious, with the NSE Nifty recording its first weekly loss in three, retreating from a record high hit last week.



"Yes Bank's Qualified Institutional Placement yesterday was subscribed at almost 1,500 rupees per share and this has improved the sentiment in the sector, resulting in a rally in bank stocks. The finance minister's statement on the NPAs issue too was a positive," said Rakesh Tarway, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd.

The broader Nifty ended 0.24 per cent higher at 9,106, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.30 per cent higher at 29,421.40.Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top three gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising between 2.5-4 per cent each after Mr Jaitley's comments.Yes Bank rose as much as 1.72 per cent before settling 0.68 per cent higher.Grasim Industries was the top loser in Nifty, down 2.94 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment, which fell between 1.2-2.1 per cent.