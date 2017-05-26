Sensex Hits 31,000 For First Time Ever, Nifty Races Towards 9,600
The BSE metal index on the BSE was the top gainer, up nearly 4 per cent on the back of gains in Tata Steel.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 26, 2017 14:18 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Bullish sentiment on Dalal Street was boosted on reports that monsoon has hit Kerala coast today.
The Sensex crossed historic level of 31,000 and the broader Nifty was racing towards 9,600 led by a rally in bluechip stocks like Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, Tata Steel, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank. Analysts say bullish sentiment on Dalal Street was boosted on reports that monsoon has hit Kerala coast today. Positive global cues added to the sentiment, overnight in the US markets S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Thursday.
Renewed buying interest came after the markets went through a brief phase of consolidation wherein the mid-cap index plunged over 8 per cent and the small-cap index tanked over 7 per cent.
The Sensex rose as much as 284 points to hit record high of 31,034 and Nifty rallied 82 points to 9,592.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, says today's move is continuation of yesterday's 450 point rally in the Sensex.
On the sectoral front, metal shares were witnessing good buying interest. The BSE metal index on the BSE was the top gainer, up nearly 4 per cent on the back of gains in Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, SAIL India, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel and NALCO, up 3-6 per cent each.
Edelweiss Securities expects non-ferrous companies to sustain earnings momentum on higher base metal prices and operating leverage benefits.
Auto, capittal goods, power, IT and banking shares were also witnessing buying interest.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 were advancing while 15 were declining. Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin were among the notable laggards.
The broader markets were also witnessing buying interest with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices up 1.4 per cent each.
As of 2:15 pm, the Sensex was 247 points at 30,996 and Nifty rose 72 points to 9,582.