Sensex Hits Record High Above 31,500; Banks, Auto Stocks Gain

The BSE Sensex hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed on Wednesday to ease some rules for foreign portfolio investors to steer more funds. It also relaxed open offer rules for investors buying distressed companies from banks to tackle mounting debt.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.55 per cent at 9,687.15 as of 12:30 pm, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.61 percent higher at 31,475.82, after hitting a record high of 31,522.87 earlier.
