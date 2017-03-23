Sensex Jumps Nearly 150 Points, Nifty Regains 9,050 Mark

Indian shares rose on Thursday tracking buying across other Asian markets. The Sensex jumped nearly 150 points to 29,315.15 while the Nifty made a high of 9,076.35 in the opening trades. Gains in the market were led by broad based buying. However, metal and energy shares were the most prominent gainers in the market.
Indian markets have been consolidating for last few days after the benchmark Nifty made a fresh all-time high last Friday. However, analysts have ruled out any major correction in the market in the near term. Resumption of buying by foreign institutional investors, a stronger rupee and hopes of continuous reforms have propelled markets higher. On Wednesday, FIIs bought shares worth Rs 357 crore, taking their total buying in March so far to over Rs 20,000 crore.
Among Nifty stocks, L&T was the top gainer with 1.5 per cent gains followed by Gail India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, which gained between 1-1.4 per cent.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement