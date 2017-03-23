Sensex Jumps Nearly 150 Points, Nifty Regains 9,050 Mark

Indian shares rose on Thursday tracking buying across other Asian markets. The Sensex jumped nearly 150 points to 29,315.15 while the Nifty made a high of 9,076.35 in the opening trades. Gains in the market were led by broad based buying. However, metal and energy shares were the most prominent gainers in the market.



Indian markets have been consolidating for last few days after the benchmark Nifty made a fresh all-time high last Friday. However, analysts have ruled out any major correction in the market in the near term. Resumption of buying by foreign institutional investors, a stronger rupee and hopes of continuous reforms have propelled markets higher. On Wednesday, FIIs bought shares worth Rs 357 crore, taking their total buying in March so far to over Rs 20,000 crore.



Among Nifty stocks, L&T was the top gainer with 1.5 per cent gains followed by Gail India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, which gained between 1-1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, ITC was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.63 per cent followed by Bosch, Yes Bank, Cipla.Asian stocks gained on Thursday, taking their cues from a Wall Street bounce, while the dollar crawled up from a four-month low but remains clouded by concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies. Hang Seng was up 0.36 per cent, Kospi rose 0.29 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.16 per cent.Overnight, The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.03 per cent to end at 20,661.3 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent to 2,348.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.48 per cent to 5,821.64.