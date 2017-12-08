Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Near 10,250

Auto and metal shares jumped more than 1 per cent in early deals (Representational image)
Indian markets started Friday's session on a positive note with the BSE benchmark index Sensex gaining more than 200 points to regain the 33,000 mark. The BSE Sensex rose 217.28 points to 33,166.49 while the NSE Nifty jumped 69.25 points to 10,235.95 in morning. Auto and metal shares jumped more than 1 per cent in early morning deals, while the consumer durables rose 0.83 per cent. Brokers said unabated buying by retail and domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in the other Asian markets, which rallied for a second straight session, influenced sentiment.
Japan's Nikkei led the way as the yen eased on the dollar, rising 1.1 per cent on top of Thursday's 1.45 per cent bounce to be almost back where it started the week. Australian stocks put on 0.3 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.54 per cent.
Top gainers in the Nifty 50 included Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, Vedanta, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries and Adani Ports - up between 1.6 per cent and 3 per cent.
At 10:11 am, 44 stocks out of the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the positive zone.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and NTPC witnessed some selling - trading down between 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent.