Sensex Likely To Cross 30,000 On Positive Global Cues; Wipro In Focus
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: April 26, 2017 08:46 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Indian markets are set for a positive start in trades today tracking positive global cues. In today's session, the Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark, Sensex may cross its crucial psychological level of 30,000 and Nifty is also set to register a fresh 52-week high in today's session. The Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty was indicating a positive start for the Indian markets as the index was up 0.22 per cent or 20 points at 9,315. Meanwhile, in yesterday's session, the Nifty closed at all-time high closing levels wherein the Sensex ended 287 points higher at 29,943 and the Nifty advanced 89 points to settle at 9,306.
Gains in yesterday's session were attributed to robust earnings posted by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, which reported a record consolidated net profit of Rs. 29,901 crore, up 19 per cent.
Meanwhile, the foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 178.82 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 998 crore on Tuesday.
India's third largest outsourcer Wipro will react to its earnings which came in after the market hours on Tuesday. The company reported a 0.43 per cent rise in quarterly profit. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs. 2,267 crore in the three months to March 31, from Rs. 2,257 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts had, on average, expected a consolidated profit of Rs. 2,119 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. However, its weak guidance may dampen sentiments.
Wipro also announced a 1:1 bonus issue for shareholders, meaning shareholders with one share will get an additional share. Wipro's board also approved the reappointment of Azim Premji as chairman and managing director for a period of two years from July 31, 2017.
Axis Bank, Tata Sponge, KPIT Technologies, Sterlite Technologies and GIC Housing may react to their earnings which will come later in the day.
Among other shares, LIC Housing, M&M Finance, IDFC Bank and ICICI Pru Life shares will also react to their March quarter earnings announced post market hours on Tuesday.