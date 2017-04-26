Sensex Makes History, Rupee Hits 20-Month High Against Dollar: 10 Points

Indian stock markets extended their record run today with Sensex rising over 200 points to hit an all-time high of 30,146.54 and Nifty moving above 9,350 levels amid a global rally. However, the Sensex and Nifty came off the intraday highs on account of profit-booking. The rupee also strengthened against the dollar as a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues boosted the sentiment. The rupee rose to 20-month high of 63.93 against the dollar today, compared to its Tuesday's close of 64.26. Sentiment was also bolstered as Asian markets hit multi-year highs amid optimism over global economy.
Here are 10 updates:
1) Indian stock markets have been on a tear this year, making it one of the best performing markets in the world. The Sensex has surged nearly 13 per cent this year amid strong inflows from global as well as domestic investors.
