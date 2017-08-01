Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Tech Mahindra Surges 7% On Strong Q1

Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking positive Asian shares. The BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points to an intraday high of 32,615.44 while the Nifty50 index added nearly 25 points at day's high as tech shares led by Tech Mahindra witnessed buying. Tech Mahindra surged as much as 7 per cent to Rs 413.90 as the IT services outsourcer reported better-than -estimated-earnings for the June quarter. The fifth biggest software services exporter of India yesterday post market hours reported a 7 per cent rise in first-quarter profit at Rs 799 crore, helped by new clients for its digital services business.



In the same quarter last fiscal, Tech Mahindra had reported Rs 749 crore profit. Meanwhile, revenue of the company rose about 8 per cent to Rs 7,747 crore. Analysts on an average had estimated Tech Mahindra's profit at Rs 600 crore (Thomson Reuters estimate).



Tech Mahindra's earnings also helped boost sentiment for other IT stocks. Wipro was up 1.5 per cent while TCS added 0.62 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE, Nifty IT rose 0.61 per cent.

Other than IT, metal stocks also witnessed buying today. Hindalco was up 2.14 per cent while Tata Steel added 0.75 per cent.As of 9.55 am, Nifty was up 0.14 per cent or 14.6 points at 10,091.7 and the Sensex was 31 points higher at 32,545.8. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Hindalco, Aurobindo Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top five gainers in the Nifty rising between 1.4-6 per cent.Meanwhile, HDFC was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.38 per cent followed by Asian Paints, L&T, ONGC, HCL Tech and Axis Bank, which fell between 0.65-1 per cent.Elsewhere, Asian shares traded higher. Nikkei was up 0.27 per cent, Hang Seng rose 0.76 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite traded 0.41 per cent higher.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 percent to end at a record high of 21,891.12 but the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.42 percent after recent rallies.(With agency inputs)