Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Amid Profit-Booking In Reliance Industries
Sensex and Nifty were trading with a negative bias deals as traders booked profits a day after the Indian benchmark indices surged to two-year highs.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 12:35 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex and Nifty were trading with a negative bias in the noon deals as traders booked profits in heavyweights like Reliance industries, Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank and State Bank of India a day after the Indian benchmark indices surged to two-year highs. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers, earnings from India companies, a supportive Budget and strong global markets have also lifted the sentiment on Dalal Street.
Meanwhile, the sentiment turned cautious as the direction of markets will likely hinge on the results of the elections in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, due out on Saturday, which will have a key influence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of clinching a second term in 2019.
Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
"The market is largely seeing oscillations in a very narrow range," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities.
As of 12:23 pm, the Sensex was down 65 points at 28,984 and Nifty was down 23 points at 8,940.
Selling pressure was seen in metal, healthcare, FMCG, a few banking and realty shares. At the same time, oil & gas shares were witnessing buying interest.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 33 were trading lower while 18 were trading higher.
Hindalco was the top Nifty loser, down 3.28 per cent at Rs 193. Tata Steel, Lupin, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Idea Cellular were also among the laggards.
On the other hand, BPCL, Adani Ports and SEZ, TCS, ONGC, Tata Power and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.
The broader markets were trading on a muted note as the BSE mid-cap index was up 0.1 per cent while the small-cap index was down 0.1 per cent.
The overall market breadth was negative as 1,510 shares were trading lower while 1,035 were trading higher on the .BSE.