Sensex, Nifty Edge Up Ahead Of GST, But Post 1st Monthly Loss This Year

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.21 percent higher at 30,921.61 but posted a weekly loss of 0.70 percent and a monthly loss of 0.72 percent.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 30, 2017 16:24 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.

But the indexes still posted their first monthly loss this year as a record-setting rally cooled.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.18 percent at 9,520.90, but lost 1.04 percent for the month. It declined 0.56 percent this week, its third consecutive weekly loss.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 30, 2017 16:24 (IST)
