Sensex, Nifty Edges Lower; Infosys Falls 3%

Indian equity markets edged lower on Friday. The Sensex fell over 100 point to 31,101 while the Nifty50 index shed nearly30 points to 9,615.35 as IT stocks led by Infosys witnessed selling pressure. Infosys shares fell over 3 per cent after a Times of India report citing sources said that its founders are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75 per cent stake in the company valuing around Rs 28,000 crore. Other IT stocks like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, also fell between 0.9-1.6 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE fell nearly 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, Energy shares led by Reliance Industries gained. Reliance Industries was up 1.2 per cent to be the top gainer in Nifty followed by Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank, which rose between 0.8-1.1 per cent.
Elsewhere, other Asian shares traded mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.3 per cent.
