Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fourth Day; Reliance Industries Weighs
Among Nifty stocks, Tata Steel was the biggest loser, down 2.7 per cent followed by Ambuja Cements, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, which fell between 2-2.5 per cent.
Written by Priyabrata Prusty
| Last Updated: April 18, 2017 16:10 (IST) Priyabrata Prusty
Indian shares fell for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as index heavyweights like Reliance Industries fell 1.55 per cent on profit booking. Indian shares opened on a strong note on Tuesday. However, profit booking in the last hour of trade led to lower closing in the benchmark indices.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Among sectors, metal and realty were the biggest losers falling 1.76 per cent and 3.39 per cent respectively. The realty index had gained over 8 per cent yesterday.
Among Nifty stocks, Tata Steel was the biggest loser, down 2.7 per cent followed by Ambuja Cements, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, which fell between 2-2.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma was the top Nifty gainer, up 1.75 per cent followed by NTPC, IOC, Hindalco Industries, which rose between 1-1.5 per cent.
Midcap and smallcap shares also succumbed to profit booking today. The BSE Midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.63 per cent and 0.73 per cent respectively.
Finally, the Sensex closed 94.56 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 29,319.10 and the Nifty50 index settles 34.15 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 9,105.15.
Story first published on: April 18, 2017 16:10 (IST)