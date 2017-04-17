Sensex, Nifty Fall On Weak Global Cues, Dr Reddy's Lab Up 2%

Mumbai: Geo-political issues continued to dominate the scene as the Sensex slipped nearly 100 points in early part today, mirroring global losses.



The weakness remained for the third session as the 30-share index fell nearly 100 points, to 29,363.23. Much of the softness came from metal, IT, FMCG, technology and auto.



The gauge had lost 326.90 points in the previous two sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty fell nearly 30 points to 9,120.25.Dr Reddy's Lab was the top gainer in Nifty, up 2.3 per cent after the company said that the US drug regulator has completed audit at its API plant at Srikakulam without any observation.Meanwhile, Bharti Infratel was the top loser in Nifty, down 3.5 per cent at Rs 342.65 followed by Sun Pharma and Asian paints, which were down between 1.2-2.5 per cent.As of 10.15 am, Sensex was down 17 points at 29,444.07 and the Nifty traded 8.55 points lower at 9,142.25.Asian shares showed a weak trend after geo-political muscle-flexing over Syria, Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, which weighed on sentiment.While Japan's Nikkei shed 0.31 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.02 per cent in early trade today.Indian equity markets were shut on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.