Sensex, Nifty Hit 52-Week Highs, Could Test Record Levels Soon: 10 Updates

Extending this year's rally, the Sensex and Nifty indices hit new 52-week highs today Nifty today. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers, earnings from India Inc, a supportive Budget and strong global markets have lifted the sentiment on Dalal Street. The Nifty has already rallied over 10 per cent so far this year. This year's rally is a reversal of sentiment witnessed in the afterward of demonetisation, when Nifty had plunged below 8,000 levels. The Sensex rose nearly 150 points to hit a new 52-week high of 29,132 while Nifty advanced to 8,989. Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL said Nifty could hit new highs before announcement of state election results on March 11. The Nifty had hit an all-time high of 9,119 on March 4, 2015.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Despite the notes ban, data released on Tuesday showed that Indian economy clocked a much better-than-expected growth rate of 7 per cent in the December quarter, cementing its place as the fastest growing economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.
