Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs In Choppy Session, Tata Steel Surges 9%
Tata Steel rose as much as 9 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 497 after it reported better-than-expected March quarter earnings.
Agencies | Last Updated: May 17, 2017 14:23 (IST) Agencies
Sensex and Nifty rose to record highs in a choppy session led by gains in metal heavyweight Tata Steel which rose 9 per cent to hit high of Rs 497 after the company post market hours on Tuesday reported better-than-expected March quarter earnings. Tata Steel's quarterly loss narrowed and after agreeing the main terms of a deal for a pension scheme for its British workers. The Sensex rose as much as 110 points to 30,692 and Nifty advanced 17 points to 9,529.
Analysts warned about near-term corrections in Indian markets after a remarkable run. Since crossing the 9,000-mark on March 14, the broader NSE Nifty has risen around 5.7 percent in just over two months and is the biggest percentage gaining Asian index so far this year as of Tuesday's close.
"Since the markets are trading at record high levels, there could be some nervousness creeping in and that's why volumes are low," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Centrum Wealth.
"I see an upside to the market this week but over the next month there could be some correction and that will depend on quarterly corporate results."
The Sensex was up 88 points or 0.28 per cent at 30,670 and Nifty rose 15 points or 0.15 per cent to 9,527 as of 2:14 pm.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 27 were advancing while 24 were declining.
Tata Motors was among the top Nifty gainers, up 3 per cent at Rs 450. Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Power Grid were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, ACC, Yes Bank, Bosch, GAIL India and HDFC were among losers.
Among individual shares, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd soared to its highest since December 2014 after posting a profit in its March quarter from a loss a year ago.
Among the decliners, Andhra Bank Ltd fell as much as 4.9 percent after reporting a 32 percent drop in profit for March quarter.