Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs; RCom Gains On Debt Reprieve

Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy review on Wednesday, but with inflation well below target its policy statement, it is likely to sound less hawkish than when the monetary policy committee last met, a Reuters poll showed.
"I don't see any major triggers for the market," said Dipen Shah, vice president and head of private client group research at Kotak Securities.
