Sensex, Nifty Lacklustre; Mid-Caps, Small-Caps Outperform

The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices as the mid-cap and small-cap indices rose over half a per cent each.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: March 31, 2017 09:36 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex edged lower in opening deals on Friday while the broader Nifty 50 held on to its crucial psychological level of 9,150 after closing at all-time high of 9,174 in the previous session on the back of a mild profit-booking in select banking, FMCG and IT shares. Meanwhile, the other Asian markets were trading on a mixed as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated 0.15 per cent, as investors balanced positions on the last day of the month and quarter. The benchmark is up almost 13 per cent for the quarter.
Overnight, Wall Street gained on Thursday, led by financial shares, after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq set a record closing high.
Back home, BHEL and Idea Cellular were trading with a negative bias after they were excluded from the Nifty 50 basket of shares while Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil were among the gainers on inclusion in the Nifty. In total 26 share in the Nifty were declining while 23 were advancing.
Bharti Infratel, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HDFC, State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank were among the laggards in the Nifty. On the other hand, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, BPCL, ACC and NTPC were among the gainers.
As of 9:31 a.m., the Sensex was down 25 points at 29,622 and Nifty was at 9,167, down 7 points.