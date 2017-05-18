Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Gap Down On Weak Global Markets
Asian share markets were trading on a weak note with Japan's Nikkei down 1.5 per cent.
Last Updated: May 18, 2017 08:27 (IST)
The Sensex and Nifty are set to open sharply lower in trade today tracking weak global markets after uncertainty mounted over US President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to interfere with a federal investigation. The Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange also indicated a gap down opening for the Indian markets as the SGX Nifty or commonly known as Singapore Nifty was down 0.67 per cent or 64 points at 9,467. Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets were trading with a negative bias.
According to reports, former FBI chief James Comey said in a memo that Donald Trump had asked him to end a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia.
The developments intensified doubts that Trump would be able to follow through on his promises for tax cuts, deregulation and fiscal stimulus. Those pledges had helped fuel a record-setting post-election rally on Wall Street.
Overnight, Dow and S&P 500 fell below their 50-day moving average for first time since late April.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 372.82 points, or 1.78 percent, to 20,606.93, the S&P 500 lost 43.64 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,357.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 158.63 points, or 2.57 percent, to 6,011.24.
Asian share markets were also trading on a weak note. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.34 per cent and Taiwan Weighted declined 0.55 per cent.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 731 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 614 crore on Wednesday.
Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, CESC, IDBI Bank Jyothy Labs, Muthoot Finance, Strides Shasun and EID Parry will be in focus today as they will report their March quarter earnings later in the day.