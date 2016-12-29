Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Thin Trade Ahead Of F&O Expiry

Indian shares were little changed on Thursday in typical year-end thin trade, tracking subdued Asian peers while caution also set in ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts later in the day.
Asian shares struggled after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street as investors looked to U.S. economic data later in the day for potential catalysts.
Some volatility is also expected ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and options (F&O) contracts at the end of the session.
