Sensex, Nifty Pause After Hitting Record Highs

Indian shares were little changed on Thursday after hitting record highs the previous day as investors took a breather and booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, while Axis Bank fell on a drop in quarterly profit.
Asian shares also eased as a long-awaited U.S. tax cut plan unveiled by Donald Trump on Wednesday failed to inspire investors.
Indian investors were also braced for volatility as monthly derivative contracts are due to expire at the end of the session.
