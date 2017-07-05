Sensex, Nifty Rangebound; Reliance Industries Outperforms
On the sectoral front, buying was visible in oil & gas, metal, banking and auto shares while IT, FMCG and consumer durable shares were facing the heat of selling pressure.
The Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note as gains in bluechip stocks like Reliance industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Lupin were offset by losses in ITC, Infosys, HDFC, TCS and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices were seen trading in a narrow band. The Sensex jumped as much as 75 points while the Nifty touched high of 9,637 and low of 9,607, moving in a band of 30 points.
As of 1:10 pm, the Sensex was up 6 points or 0.02 per cent at 31,216 and the Nifty was at 9,628, up 15 points or 0.15 per cent.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 were advancing while 15 were declining. Lupin was the top Nifty gainer, up 4 per cent at Rs 1,082. Mahindra & Mahindra, Ambuja Cements, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Axis Bank were also among the gainers. On the other hand, ITC was the top Nifty loser, the stock fell for second day on account of profit-booking. Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki and Wipro were also among the laggards.
Among the individual shares, shares of IDFC Bank jumped over 7 per cent after the bank settled a probe by markets regulator Sebi into alleged violation of insider trading and share takeover norms for a payment of Rs 10.74 lakh towards settlement charges.
Sebi agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case, pertaining to dealings in shares of Deccan ChronicleBSE -4.17 % Ltd, after it was approached by IDFC Bank Ltd with a plea under the settlement regulations "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law".
Shares bearing makers came in huge demand on the stock exchanges after Timken India board approved the merger of ABC Bearings with the company.
ABC Bearings surged 20 per cent to record high of Rs 287 while Timken India rose 7 per cent to Rs 725.
The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices up nearly 1 per cent.
The overall market breadth was positive as 1,602 shares were advancing while 902 were declining on the BSE.
Story first published on: July 05, 2017 13:26 (IST)