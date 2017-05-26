Sensex, Nifty Set For A Weak Start; ITC, ONGC To Be In Focus
ITC, DLF, ONGC and HPCL will report their March quarter earnings later in the day and will be on traders' radar.
Sensex and Nifty are set for a weak start in trade today as indicated by Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty was down 0.19 per cent or 18 points at 9,477. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were trading with a negative bias. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.14 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 0.17 per cent. Overnight, The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the market propped up by gains in the consumer discretionary sector after strong reports from Best Buy and other retailers.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Here are key things to watch out for in trade today:
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 589 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 236 crore on Thursday
ITC, DLF, ONGC and HPCL will report their March quarter earnings later in the day and will be on traders' radar. Analysts expect ITC to report net profit of Rs 2,682 crore on sales of Rs 11,853 crore. Its EBITDA is seen coming at Rs 3,922 crore compared with Rs 3,608 crore in the same period a year ago.
DLF is expected to post net profit of Rs 127 crore on sales of Rs 2,134 crore.
ONGC's net profit is expected to come in at Rs 5,074 crore on sales of Rs 22,827 crore. Its operating profit is expected to come in at Rs 10,642 crore.
For HPCL, analysts expect profit of Rs 1,137 crore on sales of Rs 51,228 crore. Its gross refining margins (GRMs) are expected to come in at $5.1 per barrel compared with $7.5 per barrel during the same period last year.
