Live: Nifty Below 9,600; BHEL, Jubilant FoodWorks Slump On Weak Earnings

May 30, 2017
Analysts say Nifty is close to its resistance zone of 9,640-9,650.
Sensex and Nifty edged lower in opening deals today as selling pressure was visible across the sectors on account of profit-booking after the benchmark indices closed at record highs in the previous session. Meanwhile, the losses were capped as the index heavyweights like Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Infosys were witnessing buying interest. The broader markets were underperforming the benchmark indices with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices falling 0.7 per cent each. Analysts say after running up to record highs, the Nifty is close to its resistance zone.
Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director at Investeria Financial Services, says markets have been rallying since quite some time now and the Nifty is close to its resistance zone of 9,640-9,650. Fresh long positions should not be created and if anyone wants to go long then that should be done only if the Nifty crosses its resistance zone, adds Mr Qureshi.
Here are the live stock market updates:
9:31 am: Jubilant FoodWorks was the top loser from the small-cap space, down 10 per cent at Rs 848 after the company disappointed the Street by announcing dismal set of March quarter earnings. Nitin Fire, Royal Orchid Hotels, IL&FS Investment Managers, Ujaas Energy, MMTC, KCP Sugar and Lovable Lingerie were also among the losers from this space.
9:26 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 28 were declining while 23 were advancing. BPCL was the top Nifty loser, down 2.63 per cent at Rs 735 after the company reported that its net profit in the March quarter declined to Rs 1,842 crore from Rs 2,116 crore during the same period a year ago. Coal India also reacted to its earnings which came in lower than estimates and the stock fell 1.6 per cent. Bharti Infratel, TCS, ACC, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, Power Grid and ITC were also among the losers. On the other hand, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Indian Oil, Lupin, Larsen & Toubro and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the gainers.
8:06 am: Shares of Larsen & Toubro may react to its earnings which came in post market hours on Monday. L&T reported a jump of 28 per cent in the consolidated net profit at Rs 3,180 crore in the March quarter compared with net profit of Rs 2,482 crore during the same period year ago. The earnings were better-than-estimates as analysts expected L&T to report net profit of Rs 2,592 crore.
BHEL also reported its earnings yesterday. The capital goods major's earnings were below the Street estimates. BHEL's net profit fell to Rs 216 crore in March quarter compared with Rs 506 crore a year earlier. Analysts expected the company to report net profit of Rs 582 crore.
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks which operates popular pizza chain Domino's may stage a gap down opening after the company reported that its adjusted net profit in March quarter fell to Rs 18.9 crore from Rs 27.8 crore, a year earlier. Analysts had expected the company to report net profit of Rs 24.7 crore.
In yesterday's session, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 710 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 290 crore.