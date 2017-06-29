Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat As June F&O Expiry Pressure Closes In

Sensex and Nifty staged a partial correction from intraday highs and turned flat as pressure of derivative expiry of June contracts gave way to volatility. Selling pressure in banking, pharma and oil & gas heavyweights like Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma also wiped out gains from the benchmark indices.
Analysts say that Nifty on the downside has important support around 9,400 levels. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets says, "Nifty has important support around 9,400 and chances of Nifty correcting below are quite weak."
"The recent correction in the markets is a healthy sign and Nifty can go up and test 10,000 levels in July or August," adds Mr Prabhakar.
Meanwhile, from the Nifty basket of shares 33 were trading higher while 18 were trading lower.
Axis Bank continued as the top Nifty gainer, up 3.2 per cent at Rs 508 after the bank clarified that with reference to Reserve Bank of India's directions advising banks to initiate insolvency resolution in 12 accounts, the bank said it had exposure on 8 of these accounts and total fund based outstanding of the bank on these accounts was Rs. 5,071 crore. Axis Bank added that around 80 per cent of the outstanding was secured and against this outstanding, the provision held was Rs. 2,497 crore.
Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, BPCL and Tata Steel were also among the losers.
On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top Nifty loser, down 2.6 per cent at Rs 947. SBI, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Sr Reddy's Labs were also among the losers.
On the sectoral front, PSU banking and financial shares came under renewed selling pressure. While, metal, IT and realty shares were quoting in green led by heavyweights in the respective sectors.
The broader markets also came off highs as BSE mid-cap index was up 0.37 per cent and small-cap indices was trading 0.85 per cent higher.
As of 1:34 pm, the Sensex was up 52 points at 30,886 and Nifty was at 9,507, up 17 points.