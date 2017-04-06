Nifty Settles Above 9,250 After RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Real estate shares were witnessing good buying interest after the Reserve Bank allowed banks to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts.
Sensex and Nifty ended slightly lower after the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent at its first bi-monthly monetary policy review for financial year 2017-18 while projecting India's growth to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank projected inflation to average around 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2017-18 and 5 per cent in the second half.
In the itraday deals, the Sensex fell as much as 156 points and the Nifty touched low of 9,218.85. However, after the monetary policy announcement, the Sensex ended 47 points lower at 29,927 and Nifty moved slipped 3 points to settle at 9,262. The decision of keeping the key repo rates unchanged was in-line with what analysts had estimated.
Banking shares recovered as RBI increased the reverse repo, the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks by 25 basis points to 6.00 per cent, narrowing the gap between the repo and the reverse repo to 25 bps. Analysts say this is incrementally positive for banks. The banking sub-index of National Stock Exchange erased its early losses.
"Importantly, RBI has announced that banks can start to invest in REITs, which is a positive measure for both banks and real estate developers. For banks it offers an additional important asset class for investing and brings liquidity. For commercial real estate companies, it brings in liquidity, and frees up capital which lowers their cost of capital," Chakri Lokapriya, MD & CIO at, TCG AMC.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 26 ended higher while 25 were trading lower. Hindalco was the top Nifty loser, down 2.42 per cent at Rs 193. ITC, Tata Power, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the losers.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries was the top Nifty gainer, up 1.8 per cent at Rs 1,440. Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, BPCL, Power Grid and ACC were also among the gainers.