Sensex Plunges Nearly 200 Points On Selloff In IT Stocks
Sensex fell nearly 200 points while the broader Nifty closed below its important psychoogical level of 8,600 led by losses in IT shares.
January 31, 2017
Sensex fell nearly 200 points while the broader Nifty closed below its important psychoogical level of 8,600 led by losses in IT shares such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro which came under heavy selling pressure after a legislation was introduced in the US House of Representatives which calls for doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000.
The Sensex fell 194 points to 27,656 and Nifty settled at 8,561, down 71 points.
Shares of mid-sized IT companies also came under heavy selling pressure - Take Solutions, Mastek, Mind Tree, Mphasis, KPIT, NIIT Technologies, Hexaware and Geometric fell up to 5 per cent. The IT sub-index was the top sectoral loser on the Bombay Stock Exchange, falling as much as 4 per cent, before closing 3 per cent lower.
Meanwhile, India's economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year, roughly in line with this year's expected 7.1 percent, says the Economic Survey, a report card prepared by the government before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget tomorrow.
The survey said the economy should steady after the hit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision in November last year to scrap 500 and 1000 rupees in a strike against black or undeclared money. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had earlier downgraded its growth projection for India in this fiscal year from 7.6 per cent to 6.6 per cent.
On Dalal Street, from the Nifty basket of shares, 37 ended lower while 14 ended higher.
Bharti Infratel was the top Nifty loser; the stock closed 11 per cent lower at Rs 293. Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Lupin and Bank of Baroda were also among the losers.
On the other hand, Idea Cellular continued its yesterday's upmove, the stock in two trading sessions, surged as much as 50 per cent at its day's highest level. In today's session, the stock ended 13 per cent higher at Rs 110.
IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were also among the gainers.