NDTV Profit
Sensex Reverses Gains, Nifty Below 9150; Reliance Industries, Tata Steel Drag

Reliance Industries, which today briefly became the most valued Indian company, fell over 1 per cent to drag benchmark indices lower.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: April 18, 2017 15:07 (IST)
Indian equity indices fell in the late afternoon trade on Tuesday after index heavy weights like Reliance Industries and Tata Steel fell on profit booking. The Sensex fell nearly 60 points to 29,354 and the Nifty shed 25 points to 9,114.65.

Reliance Industries, which today briefly became the most valued Indian company, fell over 1 per cent to drag benchmark indices lower. Eicher Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements were the other big losers in the Nifty falling 1.5-2.3 per cent.

Among sectors, metal was the biggest loser with Nifty Metal sub-index falling 1.3 per cent. Energy and pharma were the other big losers in the market.



Meanwhile, midcap and smallcap shares also succumbed to profit booking. The BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.36 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively.

As of 3 pm, Nifty was down 33 points or 0.36 per cent at 9,106 and Sensex traded 0.31 per cent lower at 29,319.95.



Story first published on: April 18, 2017 15:07 (IST)
