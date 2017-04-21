Sensex Reverses Gains, Nifty Breaks Below 9,100; ITC Falls 2%

Indian equity indices reversed all their intraday gains after index heavy-weight ITC fell over 2 per cent. The Sensex fell as much as 150 points to 29,265.32 and the Nifty50 index broke below the crucial level of 9,100.
FMCG and pharma shares witnessed maximum selloff with their respective sub-indices on NSE falling 0.92 and 0.83 per cent respectively.
Among Nifty stocks, Sun Pharma was the top loser, down 2.33 per cent followed by Bank of Baroda and ITC, which fell over 2 per cent each.
