Sensex Rises 150 Points; Auto, Energy Stocks Gain

9.45 a.m.: IndusInd Bank shares were down 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,156.45. The private sector lender reports its numbers today. Analysts polled by NDTV has estimated its net profit at Rs 728 crore (up 25 per cent annually), while it's net interest income is seen growing 16 per cent to Rs 1,479.
Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 120 points at 26,847 and the Nifty was 36 points higher at 8,272.
9.35 a.m.: Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 46 stocks were in green and 5 stocks were in red. Tech Mahindra was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.92 per cent. HCL Tech, TCS, Axis Bank, ACC were the other losers in the Nifty.
