Sensex Rises 150 Points; Auto, Energy Stocks Gain

9.45 a.m.: IndusInd Bank shares were down 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,156.45. The private sector lender reports its numbers today. Analysts polled by NDTV has estimated its net profit at Rs 728 crore (up 25 per cent annually), while it's net interest income is seen growing 16 per cent to Rs 1,479.



Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 120 points at 26,847 and the Nifty was 36 points higher at 8,272.



9.35 a.m.: Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 46 stocks were in green and 5 stocks were in red. Tech Mahindra was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.92 per cent. HCL Tech, TCS, Axis Bank, ACC were the other losers in the Nifty.

: The BSE sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday led by buying in auto and energy stocks. The Sensex was up 137 points at 26,863, while the Nifty50 index traded 41 points higher at 8,277.Auto and energy stocks were the prominent gainers in the market today. The Nifty Auto and Nifty Energy sub-indices of NSE were up 0.74 per cent and 0.80 per cent respectively.Among the Nifty stocks, BPCL was the top gainer, up 2.44 per cent at Rs 669.05 followed by Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR and ICICI Bank, which were up between 1-2 per cent each.Rupee opens higher at 68.08 per dollar against Monday's close of 68.21.