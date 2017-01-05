Sensex Rises 150 Points, Nifty Edges Toward 8,250

The gains were broad-based with all the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 05, 2017 09:33 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Analysts said Nifty could face pressure around 8,300 levels.
Indian markets edged higher on Thursday with Sensex rising over 100 points while Nifty edging toward 8,250.
The gains were broad-based with all the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green. Metal, banking and auto stocks led the gainers while some selling pressure was seen in consumer durable stocks.
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking, says that Nifty is going through a phase of consolidation and selling pressure could re-emerge at 8,270-8,300 levels.
Among the Nifty50 stocks, Bosch, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda and Hindalco were among the top gainers, rising between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.
Asian stocks rose for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy shares.
Also underpinning the cautious streak of optimism has been a steady stream of upbeat factory and service sector surveys out of the US, Europe and Asia this week, prompting some banks to raise their global growth forecasts for 2017.
US shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate increases to ward off inflation.
The FOMC minutes noted upside risk to growth forecasts and uncertainty over the level of fiscal stimulus, while some members warned that the tighter labour market could signal a more aggressive path of rate increases. (With Agency Inputs)
Story first published on: January 05, 2017 09:30 (IST)