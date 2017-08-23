Sensex Rises 150 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,800

The BSE Sensex firmed up over 150 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 9,800-mark in early trade today, aided by fresh buying mainly in metal, healthcare, and banks. Positive global markets also lifted sentiments. The 30-share index moved higher by over 150 points to 31,460. The benchmark had gained 33 points in yesterday's session.



The National Stock Exchange index Nifty hit 9,816.70, rallying over 0.50 per cent. Brokers said sentiment bolstered largely in tune with a firming trend across Asian market following overnight gains at Wall Street, driven by growing optimism over a US tax reform plan and as investors look ahead to a key central bankers meeting.



The big gainers that supported the key indices were Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Cipla, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Ltd.

Financial markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, turmoil in the White House and growing doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to fulfil his economic agenda.Analysts would be closely watching developments at a gathering of global central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will headline the event, although neither are is expected to announce any significant policy messages. (With Agency Inputs)