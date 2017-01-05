Sensex Rises 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 8,250; Tata Motors Up 3%

The gains were broad-based with all the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green with metal, banking and auto stocks leading the gainers.
Tata Motors shares were the top gainer among Nifty50 stocks.
BSE Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the noon session, tracking higher global markets. The Sensex rose over 200 points while Nifty was firm above 8,250.
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking, says that Nifty is going through a phase of consolidation and could face some pressure at 8,270-8,300 levels.
Among the Nifty50 stocks, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR were up around 3 per cent. Adani Ports, Yes Bank, and ONGC Bank were among other top gainers.
Telecom stocks recovered from early losses. Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular were up around 1 per cent.
Asian stocks rose for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy shares.
Also, underpinning the cautious streak of optimism has been a steady stream of upbeat factory and service sector surveys out of the US, Europe and Asia this week, prompting some banks to raise their global growth forecasts for 2017.
US shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate increases to ward off inflation.
The FOMC minutes noted upside risk to growth forecasts and uncertainty over the level of fiscal stimulus, while some members warned that the tighter labour market could signal a more aggressive path of rate increases. (With Agency Inputs)
