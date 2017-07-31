Sensex Rises 205 Points, Ends At Record High; SBI Surges 4.5%

Indian shares ended at yet another record high on Monday as State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender surged 4.5 per cent after it introduced a 2-tier savings bank interest rate while investors awaited a rate cut by the central bank later this week. The Sensex rose 205.06 points to a record closing high of 32,514.94 while the Nifty settled 62.60 points higher at 10,077.10 led by buying in banking shares. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 3.62 per cent while the Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares closed 1.17 per cent higher.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates when it meets on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, responding to an inflation rate running well below target, which had eased to its slowest pace in over five years in June.
"We expect the policy committee to lower its natural bias to be cautious and lower policy rates by 25 bps this week," said DBS Group Research in a note.
Advertisement
Advertisement