Sensex Rises 276 Points Amid Rally In Banking Stocks, Nifty Settles Above 9,850

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday as banking stocks rallied after Cabinet approved a mechanism to oversee consolidation in public sector banks. The Sensex closed 276.16 points higher at 31,568, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled 86.95 points, or 0.89 per cent higher at 9,852.50. Nifty Bank, the banking sub-index of NSE rose 1.42 per cent while the NSE's sub-index for state-owned banks, Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.09 led by gains in SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda, which rose between 1- 3.5 per cent.