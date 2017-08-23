NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Rises 276 Points Amid Rally In Banking Stocks, Nifty Settles Above 9,850

Nifty Bank, the banking sub-index of NSE rose 1.42 per cent while the NSE's sub-index for state-owned banks, Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.09 led by gains.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: August 23, 2017 16:16 (IST)
Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday as banking stocks rallied after Cabinet approved a mechanism to oversee consolidation in public sector banks. The Sensex closed 276.16 points higher at 31,568, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled 86.95 points, or 0.89 per cent higher at 9,852.50. Nifty Bank, the banking sub-index of NSE rose 1.42 per cent while the NSE's sub-index for state-owned banks, Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.09 led by gains in SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda, which rose between 1- 3.5 per cent.



Story first published on: August 23, 2017 16:16 (IST)
ALSO READ Cabinet Okays Merging Of Some State-Run Banks: Reports
