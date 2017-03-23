NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Sensex Rises; Financials, Autos Bounce Back

Energy sector topped the gains on the NSE index while the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index gained 1.42 percent.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 23, 2017 12:41 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sensex Rises; Financials, Autos Bounce Back

Sensex rose on Thursday tracking a recovery in global markets with energy shares leading the gains while financial and auto shares bounced back.

Key indexes had on Wednesday recorded their highest intraday loss in over two months, triggered by a slump on the Wall Street due to a lack of clarity in U.S President Donald Trump's economic policies.

U.S. shares recovered on Wednesday while Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking cues from gains on Wall Street.



"The bounce-back is due to both global and local factors. Mutual funds are getting record-high inflows everyday. Flows have been very strong on both domestic and FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) fronts," said Miraj Vora, derivative analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

As per the provisional data available on the NSE website, FIIs were net buyers of stocks worth 3.57 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.40 percent at 9,067 by 12.35 pm, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.38 percent higher at 29,279.

"We are heading into the expiry week. So there would be pressure on that front. It's looking very difficult for the Nifty to cross the 9,150-9,200 levels on the upside or break 9,000 on the lower side for this expiry," added Mr Vora.

Energy sector topped the gains on the NSE index while the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index gained 1.42 percent. Major oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd, were all up more than 2 percent each even as oil prices remained under pressure.

The finance and the auto sector recovered from the previous day's fall.

ICICI Bank gained 1 percent and Tata Motors was trading 2.4 percent higher, after falling 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, on Wednesday.

"Banks have recovered today, but a meeting to discuss waiver of farm loans is scheduled on Friday and if something drastic comes out of that meeting, we may see banks facing some pressure," added Vora.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 23, 2017 12:41 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ New Subsidy Scheme On Home Loans To Bring Down EMIs By Rs 2,000
SensexNiftyenergy sharesICICI BankTata Motors

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.