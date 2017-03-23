Sensex Rises; Financials, Autos Bounce Back

Sensex rose on Thursday tracking a recovery in global markets with energy shares leading the gains while financial and auto shares bounced back.
Key indexes had on Wednesday recorded their highest intraday loss in over two months, triggered by a slump on the Wall Street due to a lack of clarity in U.S President Donald Trump's economic policies.
U.S. shares recovered on Wednesday while Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking cues from gains on Wall Street.
