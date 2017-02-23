Sensex Rises For 6th Session; IT, Telecom Stocks Gain

Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday amid high volatility due to the expiry of derivative contracts for the month of February. The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the sixth straight day led by gains in IT and telecom stocks. However, gains were capped as heavy-weight Reliance Industries shed nearly two per cent as traders rushed to book profit after yesterday's 11 per cent rally.



IT stocks rallied on Thursday led by TCS, which jumped 2.8 per cent followed by Wipro and Infosys, which gained between 1.5-2.5 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE ended 1.66 per cent higher.



Meanwhile, telecom shares were in focus today after India's biggest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel said that it would buy Norwegian Telenor's India unit, in yet another consolidation move driven by upstart rival Jio's disruptive pricing. Bharti Airtel shares surged as much as 11 per cent before ending 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 366.25.

Idea Cellular, which is in talks with Vodafone's Indian unit about a merger, rose 6.22 per cent to be the top gainer among the 51 shares in Nifty.However, analysts said the momentum in market could wane and the it may enter a consolidation phase as global factors, including potential U.S. rate hikes, gain prominence.The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep rates on hold this year, with minutes of its Feb. 7-8 meeting showing concerns about inflation, and three of the six members of the monetary policy panel voicing the need to shift the policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative.""The Indian market has been fairly positive in the last few days. Some consolidation and correction can be seen but the gains have been mostly triggered by stock-specific moves," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.Meanwhile, energy shares corrected today. Reliance Industries shed 2.05 per cent after yesterday's nearly 11 percent gain, which was triggered by Jio's announcement that it would start charging its customers from April.Finally, the Nifty closed 12.6 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 8,939.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.1 per cent higher at 28,892.97. Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 23 shares closed higher while 28 shares ended lower. (With inputs from Reuters)