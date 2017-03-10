Sensex Rises Nearly 150 Points As Exit Polls Show BJP Ahead In Uttar Pradesh

The Sensex jumped nearly 150 points in early trade on Friday after exit polls predicted that BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh. The results of elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be announced on Saturday. Indian markets will wait for final state election results for direction, says global brokerage Citi. Indian stock markets have rallied sharply this year, rising around 10 per cent. A global market rally, better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers and earnings from India Inc and a supportive Budget has boosted the domestic market sentiment. Analysts say that a good performance from BJP in the state elections will help boost the government's reform agenda.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Anil Manghnani of Modern Shares and Stock Brokers said that Nifty faces technical resistance at 9,000 to 9,200 level and given the sharp run-up it seen this year, profit-taking is likely to surface at the higher level.
2) Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services said Nifty has the potential to go up to 9,500 if BJP gets a decisive mandate in Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement