Sensex Rises Over 100 Points As Reliance Industries Soars, Nifty Near 8,950

Indian equity indices extended gains on Wednesday as heavyweight Reliance Industries surged over 7 per cent to an 8-year high a day after its billionaire owner Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will start charging for its services from April, ending lingering investor concerns. The Sensex was up 125 points at 28,880 and the Nifty50 index was nearly 10 points away from the crucial 8,950 mark. The National Stock Exchange or NSE's sub-index for energy - Nifty Energy - rose almost 3 per cent. Axis Bank, Bosch, Tata Power, Bharti Infratel were the other major gainers in the Nifty gaining between 1.5-3 per cent.



As of 10.30 am, 27 stocks in the 51-scrip Nifty basket were trading in the positive zone. However, upside was capped due to weakness in IT stocks. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers - down up to 1.5 per cent.



Domestic stocks were also supported by mild gains in the other Asian markets taking cues from a record-setting overnight gains form world markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi each added 0.15 per cent.Overnight, the Dow Jones index rose 0.6 per cent on Tuesday to notch a record closing high for the eighth straight session, lifted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home Depot. That followed a strong showing in European equities, which were boosted by upbeat German and French factory activity data, with Germany's DAX rising to its highest in nearly two years.