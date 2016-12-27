Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Pharma, IT Stocks Lead Gains

The Nifty brose half a percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a seven-month low hit in the previous session, as investors bought into shares of companies such as drug makers that were hit recently.
Indian shares had declined in eight out of the previous nine sessions on worries about outflows from emerging markets to the United States and continued concerns about India's move to ban higher-value currency notes.
On Monday, shares were further hit by worries that the government would impose higher taxes on investors, though some of the fears subsided after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there were no plans to raise long-term capital gains taxes.
