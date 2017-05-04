Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, ICICI Bank Surges Over 5%
The Sensex rose as much as 189 points to 30,083.94 and Nifty advanced 49 points to 9,361.
The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top sectoral gainer, up nearly 2 per cent.
Sensex rose over 200 points while the broader Nifty reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 9,350 on the back of strong gains in banking shares which came in high demand after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters. The ordinance has been sent to the president for approval. The ordinance is aimed at empowering RBI to deal more effectively with stressed assets than earlier. A senior finance ministry official said "It is part of a broader plan to resolve bad loans with banks' issue that has been a major hurdle in the economy from achieving its full potential."
Meanwhile, India's biggest private sector lender ICICI Bank post market hours on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 2,025 crore. ICICI Bank shares surged over 5 per cent in opening deals after its Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on a conference call after the results that she expected bad loan additions in the current financial year to be "significantly lower" than in the last financial year to the end of March.
The banking shares were witnessing good buying interest. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.78 per cent and the Nifty Bank index also rose nearly 1 per cent.
Among the PSU banks, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India were among the top gainers, rising 2-4 per cent each.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 32 were trading higher while 19 were declining.
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and SEZ, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HUL and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. On the other hand, Hindalco, Indian Oil, Cipla, BPCL and Sun Pharma were among the losers.
The broader markets were also witnessing buying interest. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up nearly 0.5 per cent each.