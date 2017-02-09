Sensex Rises Over 150 Points On Broad-Based Buying, Nifty Reclaims 8,800
Buying was visible across the sectors in morning deals with banking, IT, auto, oil & gas, pharma and metal indices up over 0.5 per cent each.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: February 09, 2017 09:32 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The Sensex rose over 150 points while the broader Nifty moved above its crucial psychological level of 8,800 led by gains in heavyweights such as HDFC, TCS, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys and ITC. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India at its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged against hopes of market participants, who were expecting at least a 25 basis points rate cut on the back of falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities said, "Majority expected rate cut but not giving rate cut is also positive for markets because it will keep rupee stable and rate cut would have led to rupee depreciation which would have caused outflows."
Other Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat, with early Asian markets such as Australia hemmed in tight ranges.
Overnight, the S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,294.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 5,682.45.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 46 were advancing while only 5 were among the losers.
Hero MotoCorp was among the top Nifty gainers, the stock rose as much as 2 per cent to hit high of Rs 3,319 after the company post market hours on Wednesday reported strong margins in third quarter of current financial year.
Aurobindo Pharma, Power Grid, GAIL India, Axis Bank, BPCL and Tata Motors were also among the gainers.
The broader markets were in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up over 0.5 per cent.
Story first published on: February 09, 2017 09:32 (IST)