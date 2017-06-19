Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Reliance Industries Leads Gains
Reliance Industries was among the top gainers.
The Sensex made a good start today latching onto the progress made on the GST front by bouncing over 150 points and the NSE Nifty retaking 9,600 amid a rising trend in Asia. The Nifty rose to 9,638 at day's high. Risk-on improved after the GST Council yesterday relaxed return filing rules for businesses for the first two months of the rollout of the new indirect tax regime even as it stuck to the July 1 launch date. The gains were led by capital goods, auto, realty and FMCG stocks.
According to traders, buying activity picked up, mirroring positive cues from the rest of Asia after another record on the Wall Street at the close of last week. The lift mostly came from Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, L&T, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, ITC Ltd, Wipro, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever, gaining by up to 2.42 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.60 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.92 per cent in early trade today. China's Shanghai Composite was too up by 0.44 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher on Friday.